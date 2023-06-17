Manuel Torres earned his fifth-straight first-round knockout at UFC Vegas 75, landing a perfectly-timed elbow strike that immediately sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

Torres walked into the bout with a significant amount of hype, given his penchant for first-round finishes. Putting away Frank Camacho in his promotional debut, Torres added another name to his hit list on Saturday night after sending his opponent to la la land with a brilliantly placed elbow in the opening round. Less than two minutes into the contest, Torres was putting pressure on his opponent, Nikolas Motta, when Motta feigned a short right. Seeing a perfect opportunity to counter, Torres unleashed a left elbow that hit Motta right on the button and immediately rendered him unconscious.

Torres followed his opponent to the ground and delivered a couple of brutal yet unnecessary hammer fists before referee Herb Dean could step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Manuel Torres def. Nikolas Motta via KO (elbow) at 1:50 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta at UFC Vegas 75 Below: