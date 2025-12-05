Merab Dvalishvili Successfully Hits Championship Weight for UFC 323

Reigning UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili, who will be defending his strap for the fourth time this year, has successfully made weight for his fourth title defense.

While many thought it would be difficult for Dvalishvili to fight and cut weight so often, he proved everyone wrong tonight when he weighed in at 135 pounds at the official weigh-ins.

On the morning weigh-in show, Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik briefly mentioned how difficult it can be for any fighter to cut weight so often and also to defend a title four times in a year, a feat no one has achieved so far in the UFC and something no one might attempt anytime soon.



But when ‘The Machine’ was the first one to make weight for UFC 323, everyone commended the Georgian as having done the most difficult aspect of the bout.

Meanwhile, Yan also came in at 135 pounds, and with that, the UFC 323 main event is now official.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan making championship weight at the UFC 323 official weigh-ins below:

Daniel Cormier revealed how Merab Dvalishvili’s weight cut is different from other UFC fighters

In a prior interview with CBS Sports, Daniel Cormier raised concerns over Merab Dvalishvili’s fourth weight cut this year. Cormier told CBS Sports that ‘The Machine’ normally does not cut for the entire week, but rather starves himself from Wednesday to Friday till he hits the scale. During that time, he completely cuts off hydration and food. ‘DC’ said:

“I think that is where some of these people who question his ability to do it multiple times think about this as the problem. Because Merab also cuts weight the old school way… This is crazy. He doesn’t do it the way UFC PI wants him to do it… He actually does not cut weight until fight week… Then, when he gets to like Wednesday, he completely shuts himself off from any hydration, any food. So he essentially starves himself from Wednesday to Friday to make the weight, and then he tries to recover before getting inside the octagon.

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments below:

However, ‘The Machine’ has already demonstrated that he can cut weight four times in a year, and tonight, after making weight, he cheered in delight.

He also appeared on the UFC 323 morning weigh-in show after making weight and reaffirmed that he will beat Yan this weekend and will be back early next year to defend his strap again.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili at the UFC 323 morning weigh-in show after successfully making weight below: