Merab Dvalishvili likely to rematch Sean O’Malley in next title fight: ‘I think people wanna see it’

ByRoss Markey
Merab Dvalishvili likely to rematch Sean O'Malley in next title fight: 'I think people wanna see it'

UFC CEO, Dana White has claimed a rematch between undisputed bantamweight best, Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley is likely next — claiming both want to see each other in the Octagon again — as do fans of the sport.

Dvalishvili, the current undisputed bantamweight gold holder, co-headlined UFC 311 at the beginning of the year, landing his first defense of the divisional crown in a showdown with the unbeaten, Umar Nurmagomedov.

Merab Dvalishvili branded GOAT after stunning UFC 311 win: 'He's beat everybody'

And successfully defending his crown, Georgian star, Dvalishvili turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over the Russian challenger, handing him his first professional loss in mixed martial arts to boot.

Winning the title back in September of last year at Noche UFC, Dvaslishvili would similarly score a comprehensive unanimous judging win over the above-mentioned, O’Malley — stopping the Montana native’s title reign.

091424 Merab Dvalishvili Grapples GettyImages 2172056938

Merab Dvalishvili targeted for rematch fight with Sean O’Malley

However, yet to book his return amid links to a potential defense against current flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja in a massive super fight at the bantamweight limit, Dvalishvili may be lined up to rematch O’Malley next — as per White who let some information slip during his post-fight scrum at UFC Seattle overnight.

gettyimages 2194086231 612x612 2

“They [Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley] wanna fight each other and I think people want to see it,” Dana White told assembled media.

READ MORE:  Report - Austin Vanderford, Paige VanZant's husband books UFC Seattle debut fight on short notice

Yet to return to action since dropping his bantamweight crown against Dvalishvili last year, O’Malley saw his run ended in just his second title defense, following a prior unanimous decision shutout win over Marlon Vera in their title rematch at UFC 299 back in March of last year.

READ MORE:  I Had No Idea She Was a Porn Star! Rampage Jackson on His Adult Film Dating Surprise

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts