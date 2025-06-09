Merab Dvalishvili welcomes title super fight with Alexandre Pantoja next: ‘He will be a tough opponent’

Initially welcoming a showdown with perennial contender, Alexandre Pantoja next, Merab Dvalishvili has confirmed he is now willing to welcome Alexandre Pantoja to the bantamweight limit following his dominant win at UFC 316 over the weekend.

Dvalishvili, who headlined the promotion’s return to New Jersey over the weekend, turned in his second successful title defense of the year already.

And landing an impressive victory over two-time foe, Sean O’Malley — Dvalishvili turned in a dominant third round north-south choke submission win over the Montana striker, following a prior title fight victory back in September of last year.

But in January, O’Malley would land a unanimous decision win over the unbeaten, Umar Nurmagomedov — handing the Russian his first professional defeat in their co-main event clash at UFC 311.

Following his win over the weekend, too, Dvalishvili would welcome a showdown against former interim bantamweight title challenger, Cory Sandhagen.

“I would love it [a fight with Cory Sandhagen],” Merab Dvalishvili told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview after UFC 316. “I like the opponent. Cory, I love you, bro. I like your jokes lately. Keep making jokes — keep having fun, bro.”

Set to take on all comers to his crown, Dvalishvili has today confirmed his willingness to take on the current flyweight champion, Pantoja next — who returns at UFC 317.

Merab Dvalishvili welcomes Alexandre Pantoja super fight after UFC 317

“I respect (Alexandre) Pantoja, Pantoja will be a tough opponent for me,” Merab Dvalishvili told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening. “If Pantoja wants this and if UFC wants this, I have no problem with that.”

Set to co-headline UFC 317 later this month, Brazilian star, Pantoja takes on former interim title challenger, Kai Kara-France to defend his flyweight crown.