Why UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko Loves Shooting: ‘It’s About Feeling the Story of Humanity’

The only thing Valentina Shevchenko may love more than fighting is shooting.

When the reigning UFC flyweight world champion isn’t busy stacking bodies inside the Octagon, ‘Bullet’ likes to spend her time “discharging” some energy via her wide array of firearms.

“I love the guns. For me, it’s way more than just coming into the range and discharging your energy—it’s being part of a huge culture,” Shevchenko told The Schmo. “Guns represent not only firearms, but also human history. Every era had its own weapons: knife, pistol, rifle. When you shoot not only modern guns, but something like my Mosin rifle from 1935, you feel the history of humanity. It’s telling you a story in itself—that is the feeling. “I have about 20 or 30 guns at home, and every time it depends on my mood. If I’m in the mood to go shoot skeet, I take out my shotgun. Another day, I feel like using a handgun and I shoot the steels. It’s all about how you feel that day.”

Valentina Shevchenko likens MMA to shooting

Using the Muay Thai and mixed martial arts skills she’s honed over the years, Shevchenko regularly competes in IPSC, IDPA, and 3-Gun events.

“I relate firearms to mixed martial arts because MMA is the greatest modern combat sport. It’s universal,” she said during a previous appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “A fighter must be skilled in wrestling, Muay Thai, boxing, and kicking. Combining the best qualities of each discipline. “It’s the same with firearms and shooting sports. You look for something reliable, something that works every time, is comfortable, and easy to use. There are so many connections between the two that when I’m at the range doing tactical shooting exercises, I feel it also helps my martial arts training. It’s all the same. All one.”

Shevchenko is fresh off a dominant decision victory over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315. What’s next for ‘Bullet’ remains to be seen, but a champion vs. champion showdown with strawweight queen Zhang Weili seems to be the likeliest of scenarios.