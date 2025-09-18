Merab Dvalishvili explains why he believes he can knock out Cory Sandhagen

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili believes he is capable of knocking Cory Sandhagen out at UFC 320.

Next month, Merab Dvalishvili will attempt to cement his status as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time when he defends his belt against Cory Sandhagen. If he’s able to do so successfully, he will have defended the title three times – setting him up for a historic fourth defense next year.

Merab Dvalishvili is a special talent and everyone can see that. In equal measure, though, Sandhagen is dangerous, and he has the ability to hurt Merab if the opening presents itself.

In a recent interview, Merab Dvalishvili made it clear that he’s coming for the knockout.

Merab Dvalishvili believes he can knock Cory Sandhagen out

“I’m looking for the knockout because I’m working on my striking, you know,” Stake ambassador Dvalishvili, who has just three wins by TKO/KO in his career, told MMA Junkie in an interview facilitated by Stake. “This fight is mostly going to go on the feet, and of course I’m going to exchange some punches with him, and that’s the goal. But, at the same time, it’s an MMA fight. We have to be ready for everything, and I won’t be surprised.”

“I know a lot of people think I got this fight easy, but definitely no because it’s a new fight for me,” Dvalishvili said. “Cory Sandhagen is a dangerous opponent. I have so much respect for him as a fighter, as a human being. Every time I watched the knockout of when he finished Frankie Edgar, it’s crazy for me. He had finish against Bautista where he looked good and looked like next contender in our division.

“He dominated ‘Chito’ Vera, he stopped Song Yadong, and he had great fights against Petr, Umar. Cory Sandhagen is a dangerous opponent, it’s hard to stop him. He has a submission game, knockout game, he has good cardio, good takedown defense, good footwork. It’s going to be a great fight, and looking forward to facing him. I’m not thinking I have an easy matchup or easy fight. It’s going to be a good fight, and people will enjoy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie