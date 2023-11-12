Conor McGregor says ‘Abdulmanap is doing tumbles in his grave’ Following Usman Nurmagomedov’s Failed Drug Test

Conor McGregor never passes on the opportunity to slam a member of the Nurmagomedov family.

The Irishman’s dislike for anyone sharing the iconic last name stems from his intense rivalry with UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Though his beef has always been with ‘The Eagle’ directly, McGregor is non-discriminatory when it comes to kicking a member of the legendary fight family while they’re down.

Recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin and current Bellator lightweight titleholder Usman Nurmagomedov reportedly failed a drug test following his fight with Brent Primus at the promotion’s 300th event last month. Getting wind of the news, McGregor took a series of jabs at the Bellator champ on social media.

“I am not one bit surprised upon hearing another of the nurmagomedov team testing positive for steroids,” McGregor posted in response to the news. “Hypocrites of the highest order.”

““Steroids are HARAM! The shame of Allah hangs over the nurmagomedev clan,” McGregor wrote in another post on X. “Cheaters! Abdulmanap is doing tumbles in his grave,” McGregor wrote on X. ““Steroids are HARAM! The shame of Allah hangs over the nurmagomedev clan. Cheaters! Abdulmanap is doing tumbles in his grave.”

The Irishman didn’t stop there, calling members of the Nurmagomedov family “Pea brains Inbreds on steroids” before letting his thumbs get a little rest.

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Usman Nurmagomedov’s positive test was not for steroids, but related to a banned substance associated with a medication he failed to obtain an exemption for. Nurmagomedov has since addressed his failed test and subsequent suspension in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I would like to give a comment regarding latest news on my suspension,” Nurmagodmedov wrote. “The results of my test revealed a prohibited substance that entered my body through medications, prescribed to me by a doctor. A few months before my fight, I was undergoing treatment, but unfortunately I did not notify the athletic commission in advance.

“I would like to note that the California state athletic commission conducted its own full investigation, where I provided all the necessary documents, doctor notes and medical certificates, thanks to which the period of my disqualification was reduced to 6 months, instead of longer suspensions accepted in such cases.”