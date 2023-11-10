Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he rejected $40,000,000 offer to make UFC return: ‘it’s very hard to say no’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed he has turned down offers in the region of a cool $40,000,000 to make a stunning return to the UFC, off the back of his 2020 retirement from combat sports competition.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the UFC banner and inductee into the organization’s Hall of Fame, called time on his undefeated career back in 2020, following a successful unification win over then-interim champion, Justin Gaethje.

In the time since, Nurmagomedov, who retired boasting an impressive 29-0 professional record, has been linked with a slew of comeback fights, namely in the form of a rematch with bitter arch-rival, Conor McGregor, and former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira – the latter of which to determine the best lightweight fighter of all time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals massive offers to make UFC return

However, despite noting fan interest in his return to the Octagon, Nurmagomedov has admitted it has been hard for him to continually say no to a potential comeback for a thirtieth professional fight, claiming he has rejected offers in the region of $40,000,000 to do so.



“When you best fighter in the world, when you’re strong enough, when you have money, when you famous, it’s very hard to no to all these things,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 295 this weekend. “It’s very hard, it’s not easy. It’s not easy just saying no [to] $20, $30, $40,000,000.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed he was offered 20, 30, 40 million dollars to continue fighting pic.twitter.com/VM7ODqkvu2 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 10, 2023



“But, for myself it’s not everything,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “This is not most important. It was not easy decision. But if I decide, I’ve decided it’s finished. I leave this alone. I am happy and like, I never regret with my decision. Never.”

During his reign as lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov turned in three championship fight wins, defeating the above-mentioned, McGregor and Gaethje, as well as then-interim champion, Dustin Poirier – all three via submission to boot.

