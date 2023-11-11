Dana White claims Conor McGregor may not make UFC return until ‘next summer’: ‘He’s good, he’s ready’

Despite continued links to a potential return to the Octagon at a UFC 300 pay-per-view event targeted for April of next year, promotional CEO, Dana White has confirmed how it may be “next summer” before fans see former two-division champion, Conor McGregor fight in the organzization again.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he suffered a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in their trilogy rubber match.

Making a return on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year alongside former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, McGregor is expected to snap his hiatus against the Missouri native in a welterweight bout, however, so far, the fight has failed to materiliaze.

And over the course of recent weeks, speculation has been rife regarding a potential return for the Dubliner at UFC 300 in April of next year, in a welterweight fight with the above-mentioned, Chandler.

Conor McGregor may be sidelined until next summer at the earliest

Remaining non-committal on a future date for a return for McGregor, UFC leader, White claimed any comeback for the 35-year-old may be delayed until the summer of 2024 at the very earliest.

“He’s (Conor McGregor) good, he’s ready,” Dana White told Adam Glyn. “He wants to [fight] – he’s got to sit out for six months to get back into the drug-testing pool. So realistically, we could be looking at him next summer.”

In the midst of a two-fight losing skid for the first time in his professional career, McGregor suffered his first knockout loss in mixed martial arts competition back in January 2021 in a lightweight rematch against Poirier, dropping a second round TKO after finding himself on the receiving end of a barrage of strikes.

