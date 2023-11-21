Mayra Bueno Silva opens as betting favorite to beat Raquel Pennington in UFC 297 title fight in Canada

Streaking Brazilian contender, Mayra Bueno Silva is currently riding a heavy betting favorite line to take the vacant bantamweight title when the Octagon touches down in Toronto, Canada on January 20. – as she prepares for a clash against former title challenger, Raquel Pennington at UFC 297.



Bueno Silva, the current number three ranked bantamweight contender, has been sidelined since her initial second round ninja choke submission win over former undisputed bantamweight champion, Holly Holm back in July, after she tested positive for ritalinic acid, resulting in the overturning of the bout to an official ‘No Contest’.

As for Pennington, the number two ranked bantamweight contender, has yet to feature inside the Octagon since turning in a split decision win over Mayra Bueno Silva’s compatriot, Ketlen Vieira back in January of this year, as part of a fifth straight trimuph.

Mayra Bueno Silva betting favorite over Raquel Pennington at UFC 297

And ahead of their UFC 297 vacant bantamweight title fight in ‘The Great White North’, Mayra Bueno Silva is riding a -162 line as the betting favorite to beat the +136 betting underdog, Pennington, as the duo prepare for their January 20. title outing.

Boasting a 10-2-1(1) professional record, Minas Gerais native, Mayra Bueno Silva has enjoyed a four-fight undefeated run since dropping a decision loss to flyweight contender, Manon Fiorot back in 2021.

As for Pennington, the former undisputed bantamweight championship challenger, suffered an eventual fifth round TKO defeat to Mayra Bueno Silva’s country-women, Amanda Nunes back in 2018 in the main event of UFC 224.

Over the course of her winning streak, Colorado native, has landed consecutive triumphs over Marion Reneau, Pannie Kianzad, Macy Chiasson, Aspen Ladd, and the above-mentioned, Vieira.

In the night’s headliner, an undisputed middleweight title fight between division champion, Sean Strickland, and the surging number two rated challenger, Dricus du Plessis is set to take main event status at the Scotiabank Arena.

Winning 185 pound gold back in September in Syndey, Australia in the main event of UFC 293, the aforenoted, Strickland landed a one-sided unanimous decision victory over two-time champion, Israel Adesanya in a massive upset win.

As for du Plessis, the South African finished managed to turn in a spectacular second round win over former titleholder, Robert Whittaker during their championship eliminator fight at UFC 291 back in July on the main card of an International Fight Week card.

And with his eye-catching win over two-time champion, Adesanya during their clash ‘Down Under’, Strickland is currently sitting as a -142 betting favorite to defeat Pretoria native, du Plessis at UFC 297 in January of next year, with the challenger a current betting underdog drawing lines of +132 on many markets.

During his run to his first championship challenge under the banner of the UFC, former KSW and EFC gold holder, du Plessis has turned in notable victories over the likes of former title challenger, Darren Till, and middleweight stalwart, Derek Brunson – landing the number one rank at middleweight with his win over Whittaker.

Also featured on the card as the promotion kick-off their flagship schedule in Canada, a high-stakes light heavyweight fight between former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and Austrian contender, Aleksandar Rakic is set – with the duo rematching following a 2022 clash between the two.

Other prominent names such as Neil Magny, Canadian favorite, Mike Mallott, and former two-time title challenger, Dominick Reyes feature on the card – as does an eye-catching bout between featherweights, Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev.