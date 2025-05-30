Maycee Barber’s Weight Miss Spices Up UFC Main Event – Erin Blanchfield Cashes In

Maycee Barber has missed weight. The UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend, and the main event at UFC on ESPN 68 features two of the flyweight division’s most promising contenders: Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber. Both women have been circling the title picture for some time, but only one will leave the Apex with her momentum intact.

Maycee Barber Misses Weight

Erin Blanchfield, 26, is coming off a decision win over Rose Namajunas and boasts a 13-2 record, with just one loss in the UFC. She’s built her reputation on well-rounded skills and a knack for handling pressure, both in and out of the cage.

Blanchfield made weight with no fuss, stepping on the scale at 125 pounds, championship weight, even though this isn’t a title fight. She’s been vocal about needing not just a win, but an impressive one, to finally secure her long-awaited title shot. “At this point, it matters. It’s winning, but also how you win,” she told reporters, brushing off Barber’s trash talk with the calm of someone who’s heard it all before.

Maycee Barber, 27, returns after nearly 15 months away from competition, riding a six-fight win streak that’s helped her rebound from early career setbacks. She’s not shy about her ambitions, nor about her assessment of Blanchfield, calling her “one-dimensional” and promising a finish in the main event.

However, Barber’s comeback hit a snag at the scales: she tipped in at 126.5 pounds, half a pound over the non-title flyweight limit, and quickly decided to stop cutting weight. As a result, she’ll forfeit 20% of her purse to Blanchfield, and the fight goes ahead as a catchweight.

Image via: mayceebarber on Instagram

The stakes are clear. For Blanchfield, a dominant win could finally punch her ticket to a title shot, something she’s been on the brink of for what feels like ages. For Barber, this is the biggest fight of her career, a chance to prove her winning streak is no fluke and that she belongs in the title conversation, weight miss or not. The tension are high, the trash talk is flowing, and with Barber’s weight miss adding a little extra spice, all eyes are on the Apex to see who steps up when it counts.