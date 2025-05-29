Watch: UFC’s Maycee Barber vs. Fitness Star Demi Bagby – Who Wins When MMA Meets Acrobatics?

Maycee Barber, a top-ranked UFC flyweight, and Demi Bagby, a fitness influencer with a knack for acrobatics and viral stunts, recently teamed up for a series of friendly competitions that put both their athletic skills and sense of humor to the test.

Maycee Barber vs. Demi Bagby

Maycee Barber is currently ranked No. 5 in the UFC women’s flyweight division. She’s built her reputation on aggressive striking and a relentless pace, riding a six-fight win streak. Barber’s journey began in karate at age three, and she’s been laser-focused on fighting ever since. Her last outing was a unanimous decision win over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 in March 2024, and she’s set to headline UFC Fight Night this Saturday against Erin Blanchfield, a bout with major title implications.

Demi Bagby, meanwhile, is a social media powerhouse with over 18.5 million followers across platforms. She’s made her name by turning adversity into opportunity, bouncing back from a serious back injury as a teen to become a fixture in the fitness world. Bagby’s content is a blend of calisthenics, acrobatics, extreme sports, and motivational pep talks.

In their recent video collaborations, Maycee Barber and Bagby put each other through a gauntlet of physical challenges. The pair swapped roles, with Barber trying her hand at Bagby’s signature calisthenics moves, think muscle-ups, handstands, and explosive plyometrics, while Demi Bagby tested her mettle with MMA drills, pad work, and even a bit of light sparring. There was plenty of playful trash talk, with both women eager to prove their athletic dominance, but also a mutual respect for each other’s grind.

Whether it was Demi Bagby attempting a roundhouse kick or Maycee Barber gamely struggling through a handstand walk, the competitions highlighted just how specialized each athlete’s discipline can be.

Maycee Barber’s focus now shifts from friendly influencer battles to the Octagon, where she faces Erin Blanchfield in the main event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on May 31. Blanchfield, ranked No. 3, is a grappling specialist having a recent win over former champion Rose Namajunas. The matchup is a classic striker-versus-grappler affair: Barber’s path to victory lies in keeping the fight standing and using her power, while Blanchfield will look to drag things to the mat and test Barber’s takedown defense. Both women are young, hungry, and on the cusp of a title shot, the winner could very well be next in line for a crack at the belt.