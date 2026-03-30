Max Holzer vs. Khalid Taha Set for Explosive Hannover Showdown at OKTAGON 88

Max Holzer finally has a date to settle his score with Khalid Taha, and it will happen in his own backyard at OKTAGON 88 in Hannover on Saturday, May 16, at the ZAG Arena. The card marks OKTAGON’s second trip to the German city and is headlined by a featherweight title fight between champion Mago “Mago” Machaev and Gjoni Palokaj, with Holzer vs. Taha sitting as one of the marquee attractions on a night built around German and European names.

Max Holzer clashes with Khalid Taha in Hannover homecoming at OKTAGON 88

Holzer enters the matchup as one of the most talked-about prospects in European MMA, carrying an 11-0 professional record and a 5-0 run since signing with OKTAGON around two years ago. He broke through to a wider audience at OKTAGON 69 in Dortmund, where he submitted former boxer Deniz Ilbay in the fourth round after largely controlling the bout on the mat.

The result pushed him to 11 straight wins but the post-fight chaos drew even more attention, after Holzer’s celebratory taunting of Ilbay sparked a scuffle that spilled through the open cage door and forced security to intervene. That night cemented his place as a polarizing figure and fueled his rise to No. 3 in the featherweight rankings.

The 22-year-old from Hannover has also built a reputation for walkouts that feel more like live performances, mixing music, choreography and crowd interaction to create something fans expect whenever he competes.

Those entrances, paired with his “Stifler” nickname and willingness to lean into the showmanship side of the sport, have helped him cultivate a loyal following across Germany and neighbouring markets. A win over Taha on home soil, in front of thousands at the ZAG Arena, would position him as one of OKTAGON’s key German stars and put him within touching distance of a shot at Machaev’s title.

Across the cage stands Taha, who brings a deep resume from the UFC and RIZIN, with notable appearances against names like Boston Salmon and Raoni Barcelos during his time on the international circuit. Fighting out of Lebanon and long associated with the German scene, he signed with OKTAGON in 2025 and wasted no time making his presence felt.

Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Taha stopped Jose Zarauz at OKTAGON 69 in a firefight that saw him push a hard pace early before closing the show and adding another knockout to a record that now includes 9 finishes by KO or TKO and 2 by submission. He then added Edgar Delgado to his list of stoppage victims, pushing his finishing rate to roughly 88 percent and reinforcing the idea that any mistake against him can end a bout in seconds.

The Holzer–Taha meeting was first slated for OKTAGON 75 in Hannover but fell through when Holzer withdrew because of medical issues, a cancellation that left both fanbases waiting for a new date. In the months since, Taha has been open about wanting the matchup, framing Holzer as the man to beat if he wants to claim local bragging rights at featherweight.

Beyond the grudge, OKTAGON 88 carries significant stakes for the division as Mago Machaev defends his featherweight belt for the first time against Palokaj, a Hannover-based contender on a strong run who sits at the top of the rankings. The event also features the promotional debut of Dutch fighter Jarno Errens against seasoned French competitor Damien Lapilus, plus “German Tarzan” Hugo Vach welcoming Teo Saldana Smith back to the OKTAGON cage in another Germany vs. international matchup. All of it forms a backdrop for Holzer’s hometown showcase against Taha, a fight that could reshape the pecking order at 145 pounds within the promotion.