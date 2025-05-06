Max Holzer Homecoming- “Stifler” Gets Main Event in Hannover- Oktagon 74

Max Holzer is coming home! Following his Oktagon 69 win over Deniz Ilbay, Holzer will be returning in front of his home crowd. The most likely opponent will be UFC Veteran Khalid Taha, who seemed to have agreed to after Oktagon 69. An announcement should be coming next week.

Max Holzer

Germany’s newest favorite fighter skyrocketed into super stardom following his submission win over Deniz Ilbay. WIth the controversy of him humping Ilbay after the finish, along with his online antics, “Stifler” receives his wish. On September 13th, Holzer will have a sold-out Zab Arena screaming his name. This afternoon, he teased that it was something that no one would see coming. A special rules bout? A title fight? Or the highly anticipated matchup with Khalid Taha.

Holzer is known for his creative walkouts, as Batman, Buzz Lightyear, and his last one, where he walked out on his brothers shoulders, who was wearing an inflatable Dinosaur costume. Holzer dubbed his September return as the “Max Holzer Show”, a win in Hannover could potentially earn Holzer a shot at the title.

Prior to Khalid Taha’s fight at Oktagon 69, we at LowkickMMA sat down with Khalid Taha, where he expressed interest in the Max Holzer fight. Watch the full interview here: