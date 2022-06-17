Max Holloway wants to be able to wear floral printed shorts, in light of Bryce Mitchell being able to sport camouflaged printed shorts inside the octagon.

Holloway has an upcoming title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276, but he wants the same privilege that Mitchell got by wean custom shorts. Holloway is a Hawaiian, and the floral print is associated with Hawaii.

“Hey since Bryce got his camo can I get some floral on my shorts?@ufc @venum mahalo” Holloway tweeted out to the UFC and Venum.

Will Max be Blessed with a floral pair on fight night? 🌺



(via @BlessedMMA) pic.twitter.com/QBCLWepBfy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 17, 2022 Dustin Poirier had to say something, as he is known for constantly wearing floral printed shirts. He quoted one of the greatest call outs in UFC history, when Nate Diaz called out Conor McGregor.

“You’re taking everything I worked for” Poirier quote tweeted Holloway

You're taking everything I worked for https://t.co/KMg2EupO4p — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 17, 2022

Max Holloway answered back with a hilarious pair of shorts for Dustin Poirier

Made some hot pants for you braddah 🤙🏻 https://t.co/zPrME5YYow pic.twitter.com/yjzd0x6IrE — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 17, 2022

Holloway has a trilogy matchup coming against Volkanovski. He has currently lost both matchups against ‘Volk’, but both fights were close and went to the judges scorecard. Holloway has been on an absolute tear since his last loss to Volkanovski, as he is clearly miles above any other challenger in the division.

The pair areas much better than mostly everyone inn the division, that it wouldn’t be a reach to say that Holloway could possibly win, and that would force a fourth matchup between the two.

Volkanovski has proved that he is miles ahead of most the other challengers as well, making easy work out of both Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie in his last two fights. There is an argument to be made that Volkanovski could be the pound for pound best fighter in the world at the moment.

Do you think Max Holloway will get the win against Alexander Volkanovski?