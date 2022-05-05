Home Blog

Alexander Volkanovski Vs. Max Holloway 3 Targeted For July

By
Murdo Todd
-
Alexander Volkanovski Max holloway
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

The UFC are reportedly targeting a trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway to take place at some point in the summer, with either July 2 or July 30 being the front runners.

Per Ariel Helwani, the trilogy fight between the consensus two best featherweights is not far away, two years on from their last fight.

Alexander Volkanovski Vs. Max Holloway

In their first meeting in December of 2019, then champion Holloway was scheduled to take on the challenger, Volkanovski who was coming off back-to-back wins over Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo. The underdog, Volkanovski would shock many by defeating Holloway via decision.

READ MORE:  Donald Cerrone Fights Back Tears While Discussing Son's Influence On UFC 274 Fight With Joe Lauzon
Alexander Volkanovski defeating Max Holloway at UFC 252

It wouldn’t take long for the former divisional ruler in Holloway would get the opportunity to reclaim his title. This time, however, the decision was met with some contention with many vocal fans claiming robbery as Volkanovski won by decision again.

Since that bout, both men have had two fights that have further cemented themselves as the two best in the division; displaying ability just on another level to the rest of the pack.

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev Fires Back At Jorge Masvidal: "Usman Almost Sent Him To Heaven!”

After the second fight, some saw Volkanovski as an undeserving champion with something to prove. He would produce two sensational back-to-back performances; overcoming adversity to dominate Brain Ortega, and then went on to put a four-round beating on Chan Sung Jung.

Holloway would bounce back after the loss to produce the greatest performance of his career, dominating and landing 445 significant strikes against Calvin Kattar. Then Holloway would take on talented striker, Yair Rodriguez which would ultimately produce an entertaining striking battle. Holloway would just prove to be that little step ahead, earning himself a decision win.

READ MORE:  "Who The F*ck Is This Jackass In The Pink Jimmy Saville Glasses?" - Conor McGregor Blasts Jake Paul For His Outfit Choice

With Volkanovski’s stock improved and Holloway the ever entertaining fan-favorite, the trilogy fight is as big as ever.

Who do you have, Max Holloway or Alexander Volkanovski?  

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Mixed Martial Arts News

LowKick MMA has been the heart of the MMA community since 2003 (cc: World Clock). Whether you are new to MMA or a veteran fan , it is open to everyone. Check us out for the latest MMA News, UFC News, Bellator News, Rizin News, Boxing News, Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu and mixed martial arts from around the globe.

Contact us: hi @ lowkickmma.com
© 2003-2022 by LowKickMMA.com