After the fight was postponed earlier this summer, a big featherweight showdown between former champion Max Holloway and stalemate contender Yair Rodriguez is reported in the works for a UFC Fight Night main event on Nov. 13 at a location to be determined. UFC president Dana White broke the news to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Holloway, fresh off his dominant win over Calvin Kattar in January, is seeking another run at UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski sooner rather than later, after two controversial losses to him in the octagon. A win over Rodriguez would more than likely put him over the top for the next little shot after Volkanovski and Brian Ortega fight later this Fall.

Holloway and Rodriguez were originally supposed to fight in a UFC Fight Night main event last month before Holloway pulled out of the fight due to injury. Rodriguez hasn’t fought since defeating Jeremy Stephens in October 2019.

It's not a done deal yet, but per Dana White, the UFC is looking to re-book Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez as the main event for UFC Fight Night on November 13. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 3, 2021

Along with Holloway vs. Rodriguez, a heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint-Preux and Philipe Lins has also been slated for the fight card, although nothing has been finalized or agreed to just yet. Volkanovski and Ortega are scheduled to fight at UFC 266 in the main event next month in his second title defense.

The UFC’s featherweight division has been highlighted this year on multiple fronts, most notably with Volkanovski and Ortega competing as coaches in the promotion’s return of The Ultimate Fighter. Holloway raised a lot of eyebrows with his dominant performance against Kattar, which was arguably one of the most one-sided fights in UFC history.

The winner of Holloway vs. Rodriguez will more than likely get the next title shot. A trilogy bout between Holloway and Volkanovski is definitely the fight most demanded by the MMA fanbase, especially with the debate over who won both bouts. The rest of 2021 will surely be interesting as the UFC featherweight title picture continues to evolve with time.

What is your way-too-early prediction for Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez?