After what seemed to be a nonirritant relationship between two of the best featherweights in the world, displeasure is beginning to brew between the two coaches of The Ultimate Fighter. Alexander Volkanovski, current UFC featherweight champion, is coaching this seasons rendition of The Ultimate Fighter alongside former and upcoming title challenger Brian Ortega. The two are set to face at UFC 266 in September.

Throughout the season of TUF, Ortega’s team sits firmly in the drivers seat, which keeps them at the forefront of the matchmaking process. Due to this prolonged domination, Volkanovski and Ortega ensued in a heated confrontation on the most recent episode of the long tenured franchise.

Volkanovski Speaks

Volkanovski went onto Submission Radio to voice his looming displeasure. He said, “It only me a week to get annoyed with him. It’s tricky because they’ve got editing, they’ve got to tell the stories and all that sort of stuff but they’re doing a good job to try and make him not look that bad, I believe. I think in that first week he didn’t even turn up to a session, I was told, and then he was late to every session.

He goes on to say, “I was told this, and I’m like, ‘Mate, you make your team wait, that’s a sh*t go’ but then we’re all waiting on him and I go, ‘What are we waiting for?’ and they didn’t want to tell me. Then I ended up finding out it was Brian. Everyone was just waiting for Brian. I’m like, ‘You’re gonna make your team wait, don’t make us wait. You’re gonna disrespect your team, don’t disrespect us.’ So that’s pretty much where that started.”

Since TUF has wrapped filming, the two have not backed down from what seems to be a newly found rivalry in the 145 pound division. Volkanovski continues to be public with his distain towards his next opponent. Do you believe Alexander Volkanovski will quiet Oretga and the naysayers come September and make good on his second UFC title defense?