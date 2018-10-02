Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega Officially Set For UFC 231

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega is going to happen as the UFC has made the fight official.

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

This fight was originally reported back in August but the Las Vegas-based promotion had yet to make the fight official until now. It’s slated to headline the upcoming UFC 231 pay-per-view event.

Holloway was set to make his next title defense against the top contender in the co-main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event. That show went down in July at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, Holloway was forced to pull out of the fight after he had been experiencing concussion-like symptoms. A stroke had been reported with what he was dealing with during UFC 226 fight week but that has been denied by his management.



Ortega earned this title shot after he beat former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at the UFC 222 pay-per-view. He is unbeaten in his MMA career as he holds wins over the likes of Edgar, Cub Swanson, Renato Moicano, and Clay Guida.

Also announced for this show is Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos as well as Eryk Anders vs. Elias Theodorou.

Event

The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will announce more bouts for this upcoming card in the coming weeks.

The Card

Champ Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega – for featherweight title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for vacant women’s flyweight title

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima

Kyle Bochniak vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Nina Ansaroff vs. Claudia Gadelha

Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez

Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos

Eryk Anders vs. Elias Theodorou