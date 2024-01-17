Justin Gaethje opens as betting favorite to beat Max Holloway in BMF championship fight at UFC 300

Slated to make his return as part of a blockbuster card in April, symbolic BMF championship holder, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje has opened as a betting favorite Max Holloway in the pair’s title clash later this year.

Gaethje, the current BMF gold holder and former interim lightweight champion, most recently landed a hellacious second round high-kick KO win over fellow former interim titleholder, Poirier at UFC 291 back in July in Salt Lake City, Utah.

While markets are taking action on each confirmed fight at UFC 300 so far – as well as Justin Gaethje’s fight with Max Holloway in April already, punters and bettors can also learn about the pros and cons of crypto betting on online casinos — as many markets offer fans the opportunity to bet on the UFC through the use of crypto, with punters able to find information on the use of crypto to bet on the UFC and other combat sports, and even the use of crypto betting in casinos worldwide, through the link provided above.

And drawing Hawaiian favorite, Holloway in a long-anticipated showdown at UFC 300 in April, former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje has opened as a -278 betting favorite to beat the former featherweight gold holder, who is sitting currently as a +225 betting underdog.

Justin Gaethje opens as favorite to beat Max Holloway at UFC 300

As for Holloway, the former undisputed featherweight champion, most recently headlined a UFC Fight Night Singapore event back in August, retaining his number one rank in the division with a blistering third round knockout win over ‘The Korean Zombie.’ The victory came as Holloway’s second consecutively following a prior decision shutout win over Arnold Allen last year to boot.

The BMF title will be on the line at #UFC300 🚨@Justin_Gaethje & @BlessedMMA collide in a 5-round lightweight bout to see who’s the BADDEST of them all! pic.twitter.com/1TJE1h1cPT — UFC (@ufc) January 17, 2024

In the midst of a two-fight winning spree, Arizona native, Gaethje landed a rematch with over common-foe, Poirier back in July of last year in the pair’s re-run, which came following a Fight of the Year contender against striking ace, Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 back in March of last annum in London.

Winning interim championship spoils back in 2020 in a bloody and devastating victory against former interim gold holder, Ferguson, Gaethje snapped the Oxnard veteran’s record-setting 12-fight winning run with a damaging, eventual fifth round standing TKO stoppage.

Weighing up the possibility of fighting against Gaethje for the symbolic BMF title amid his trio of failed title clash attempts against current gold holder, Volkanovski, Holloway voiced his interest in fighting the fan-favorite finisher long before Dana White confirmed the booking of the spectacular pairing.

“I was shouting my shot for the BMF [title], ‘The Highlight’ [Justin Gaethje], you know,” Max Holloway said. “I think we both would make a fun one for the fans; there is that BMF belt. I know they are short on guys for UFC 300, so that would be ideal. That would be one for the fans because he’s going to be waiting. If Islam (Makhachev) doesn’t fight between Ramadan, he is going to have to wait all the way until October, and that will be over a year and a half since his last fight.”

“I don’t think he [Gaethje] should be sitting that long,” Max Holloway explained. “So, in the meantime, why not have a fun one, both make a lot of money, and we’ll put on a show and make a lot of fans happy. That’s the idea… I wouldn’t want talent like that sitting out for a year for a title shot. I understand where he’s coming from. I understand why he wants to; he deserves the next shot.”

Who wins in a BMF title fight at UFC 300: Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway?