Max Holloway Leaving Door Open For Lightweight Return

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is making his return to his championship weight class, but that doesn’t mean he’s done at lightweight.

In his latest fight, Holloway attempted to make history when he took on Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title in the main event of the UFC 236 pay-per-view (PPV). However, Holloway lost the hard-fought fight via unanimous decision. The show went down on April 13, 2019, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Holloway is slated to return to featherweight for a title defense against Frankie Edgar at the upcoming UFC 240 PPV event. This fantastic bout was recently confirmed by the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 240 is set to take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main card will air on PPV at 10 P.M. ET.

While doing a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Holloway made it known that he thinks there is still a chance for a run at 155 pounds:

“Birds fly, fishes swim, I fight,” Holloway said. “It ain’t nothing. You send me a contract with Daniel Cormier’s name on top tomorrow, you know I’m signing it. ‘DC’ I love you, my man, but I’m a fighter. It is what it is. This is a bump in the road and I can’t wait to get back. ’55 is still there. ’55 there’s a lot of challenges.

“When I lost to Dustin the first time at ’45, the ladder was so long to the belt. But the ’55 ladder, it’s right there. I’m in the mix. If I go up there I feel I’ll be right in the mix with all the top contenders. No disrespect to them, but I think it’s a fun weight class to be. We’ll see what happens.”