Max Holloway Explains Why He Loves New UFC Belt Design

The UFC has received a lot of criticism for their new championship belt design, which debuted in January.
UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo was the first fighter to wear the new belt, defending his 125-pound throne against TJ Dillashaw. Jon Jones and Kamaru Usman followed with their title victories at UFC 235. Many fans and even fighters have said they prefer the old look.
However, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway explained to MMA Fighting why his childhood love for Power Rangers makes him a fan of the new design:
“I saw the picture and said “I’m not gonna judge it until I see it. And when I saw it I loved it. Come on, I grew up in the era of Power Rangers. Could you not see Dana White as the white Power Ranger?
