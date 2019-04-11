Max Holloway Explains Why He Loves New UFC Belt Design

The UFC has received a lot of criticism for their new championship belt design, which debuted in January.

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo was the first fighter to wear the new belt, defending his 125-pound throne against TJ Dillashaw. Jon Jones and Kamaru Usman followed with their title victories at UFC 235. Many fans and even fighters have said they prefer the old look.

However, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway explained to MMA Fighting why his childhood love for Power Rangers makes him a fan of the new design:

“I saw the picture and said “I’m not gonna judge it until I see it. And when I saw it I loved it. Come on, I grew up in the era of Power Rangers. Could you not see Dana White as the white Power Ranger?

“I’m sold when I saw that I was like, ‘I am sold on this belt.’ It looks a little bit Power Rangery , it’s cool. And then, you get the rubies like Thanos now, you take people’s souls and put them on your new belt,” Holloway said.

Holloway will main event this weekend’s (Sat April 13, 2019) UFC 236 pay-per-view (PPV). “Blessed” faces off against Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship of the world. Should he emerge victorious, he’ll become the first champion in UFC history to hold an interim championship in another weight class.

The victory will also come with a future unification bout against undefeated 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is currently serving a suspension for his involvement in the post-UFC 229 brawl.