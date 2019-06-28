Max Holloway Completes Bottle Cap Challenge In Awesome Fashion

Spread the word!













Max Holloway is one of many people who loves a good challenge, which is why he went after one that has been making the rounds and completed it.

The UFC featherweight champion took part in the Bottle Cap Challenge and showed off his attempt in a video that he shared on his official Instagram account.

This is the next viral challenge to sweep the internet and it definitely got people talking. For those who haven’t seen it, it involves a measured spinning back kick and an empty bottle of Tito’s Vodka.

Max Holloway Completes Bottle Cap Challenge

After completing this cool trick, he sent a challenge to John Mayer. He wrote the following in the caption:

“Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @johnmayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn.acr and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it!”

This was done while Holloway prepares for his next title defense. Holloway will defend the UFC featherweight title against former lightweight king Frankie Edgar in the headliner of UFC 240.

This pay-per-view event set to take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main card will air on PPV at 10 P.M. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 P.M. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+