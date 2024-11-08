Max Holloway Looks to Alex Pereira’s Comeback for Inspiration After First KO Loss

UFC star Max Holloway is looking to Alex Pereira’s comeback for inspiration following his loss to Ilia Topuria.

As we know, Max Holloway is one of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts. However, we also know that ‘Blessed’ is in a rebuilding phase. That’s because at UFC 308, he lost via knockout for the first time in his career at the hands of UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

A period of reflection is always needed when you go through something like that. After all, Max Holloway is the kind of guy who was known for having an incredible chin throughout the course of his entire career. Now that he’s been knocked out, naturally, there are going to be plenty of questions surrounding what’s next.

One thing is for sure – he isn’t going to walk away on a defeat. In fact, he’s made it known that he is heading up to lightweight as he begins his pursuit of a second world title (unless you’re counting his current reign as BMF champ).

In a recent interview, Holloway explained why he has been looking to Alex Pereira as a real inspiration for him.

Max Holloway looks to Alex Pereira for inspiration

“We saw Alex Pereira get finished… Next fight he fought for a #1 contender spot, [then he] fought for the title and he’s on a spectacular title run… Let’s mimic him. Let’s do it. I get inspiration in that. He’s a beast.”

It’s true that Alex Pereira was able to rebound from his loss to Israel Adesanya in tremendous fashion. With that being said, the waters are much deeper at lightweight in comparison to light heavyweight – and we’re interested to see how he fares against some of the tougher style matchups at 155 pounds.

Either way, we’re excited to see what the next move is for Max Holloway.