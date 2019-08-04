Matt Hughes Reacts To Colby Covington Joking About His Train Accident

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. August 3, 2019) Colby Covington picked up a big win over Robbie Lawler in the UFC Newark main event.

Covington dominated “Ruthless” for 25 minutes inside of the Octagon. After his fight, however, Covington made some controversial comments about UFC Hall Of Famer Matt Hughes. He poked fun at Hughes’ 2017 train accident that left him hospitalized for some time.

Here’s what Covington had to say, per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“Let’s talk about a lesson, Robbie Lawler should have learned from Matt Hughes. Get off the tracks when the train is coming.”

Hughes, a noted supporter of Lawler in the past, took to Instagram to respond to Covington’s comments. Here’s what he had to say.

“Not sure if @colbycovmma should have use my accident as fuel for his post-fight trash talk, but that was one heck of a fight. Nice win for @americantopteam, and @ruthless_rl always puts on a good fight. Reminder though, this is the fighting world. People trash talk and you gotta have thick skin”

Aside from his controversial comments on Hughes, Covington is now expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title next. The pair actually had a heated exchange on the ESPN+ post-fight show.

What do you think about Covington using Hughes’ accident in his post-fight interview?