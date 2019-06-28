Matt Hamill Reacts To Attempts To Overturn Jon Jones DQ Loss Against Him

Spread the word!













The only blemish on Jon Jones’ mixed martial arts (MMA) record remains a 2009 disqualification loss to Matt Hamill.

Jones delivered some 12-6 elbows on a downed Hamill, an elbow technique that is currently illegal. However, many have declared the rule as absurd, launching a movement to get one of the sports’ greatest of all time’s only defeat wiped out. UFC President Dana White recently said he’s working on getting the loss overturned, a move that the likes of Joe Rogan has thrown support behind.

Hamill himself recently gave his thoughts on the matter. He wrote the following on Twitter:

“ @ joerogan @ danawhite @ JonnyBones to supports overturning Jon Jones DQ loss to me to a no contest? Well I’m not complaining about jones in the past what he used illegal substance when he fought me.12/6 elbow is illegal. Back to back wins. How about rematch?”

Hamill and Jones met at “The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights” finale event back in 2009. Jones was disqualified in the first round, despite having a dominating performance, after delivering the 12-6 elbows. It remains the only loss on Jones’ record, who is on a 15-fight win streak, and currently reigns as light heavyweight champion.

He’ll defend the 205-pound title in the main event of UFC 239 on pay-per-view (PPV) against Thiago Santos. The action goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6, 2019.