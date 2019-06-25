Dana White Attempting To Get Jon Jones’ Only MMA Loss Overturned

Spread the word!













Jon Jones might just get the only blemish on his mixed martial arts (MMA) record erased.

According to MMA Sucka’s Oma Villa, UFC President Dana White appeared on ESPN Los Angeles and noted that he’s working with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) in an attempt to overturn Jones’ 2009 disqualification loss to Matt Hamill:

Dana White said on @ESPNLosAngeles radio he’s working with the Nevada State Athletic Commission to get Jon Jones’ only loss, DQ (illegal downward elbows) to Matt Hamill overturned. #UFC239 — Omar Villa- (@ohmar762) June 24, 2019

Jones faced Hamill back in 2009 at “The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights” finale. “Bones” nailed Hamill with some illegal 12-6 elbows, which stopped the fight and handed Jones the disqualification loss. The illegal 12-6 elbow rule is widely criticized by fans, but remains a rule nonetheless.

It will be interesting to see if the defeat is ever actually overturned to a No Contest, which would mark the second such result on Jones’ record. Jones has never been legitimately bested in MMA competition, leading many to back the idea of the light heavyweight champion getting the loss overturned.

For now, Jones prepares to defend his 205-pound title in the International Fight Week headliner at UFC 239 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If Jones is able to get another successful title defense on his resume, perhaps a move up to heavyweight is in his near plans.