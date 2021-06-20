Matt Brown is down to fight either of the Diaz brothers.

The welterweight veteran returned to the win column with a surprising knockout of Dhiego Lima on the main card of UFC Vegas 29 last night.

At 40 years of age, Brown has no plans to stop fighting anytime soon and when quizzed about potential opponents, “The Immortal” was very open to a fight with Nate or Nick Diaz.

“I love the Diaz brothers, and of course it would be a big fight,” Brown said at the post-fight news conference (via MMA Junkie). “That’s one of them fights like, if I took it, it wouldn’t be because I dislike the Diazes or anything. I would take it because it’s a big fight and I respect them.”

While they would certainly be intriguing fights, they seem unlikely as well as the Diaz brothers seem to be only interested in fighting big names or fighters on long winning streaks.

Regardless, Brown just wants to fight — despite previous hints of retirement.

“I love fighting – that’s all there is to it,” Brown added. “I just love fighting. It’s just getting a camp together and putting all the pieces of the puzzle together. That just takes more time, so that’s what determines when I’m able to fight, not as much my desire – because my desire is there.

“I want to come in and do that to a lot of people, what I did tonight.”

Brown has won three of his last five outings overall.

Who should Brown face next?