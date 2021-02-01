Matt Brown has no plans to retire.

Brown last competed earlier this month when he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Carlos Condit. That made it two losses in a row for “The Immortal” who also suffered a TKO defeat to Miguel Baeza in May last year.

But despite pondering retirement leading up to the fight and having already retired a few years ago, Brown still believes he has a lot more in him as he has fallen in love with the process again.

“I retired a few years ago, and then when I came back, the primary motivator was just be a prizefighter and make some more money,” Brown told MMA Junkie Radio. “But since I’ve come back, I’ve really loved the whole process again.

“(I’ve) really fell in love with it more again. I’ve kind of seen how good that I can be and the skills that I can – the skills have grown so much. I think I have a lot more in me. I think I can do a lot bigger things than I’ve ever done before.”

For now, there is no plan on what’s next for Brown.

However, he is in much better condition now than in the past now that he is toning down his training and putting more of an emphasis on recovery.

“I had to tone down a lot of (training) – probably more just the overall volume,” he said. “I’ve always been a high-volume training guy where I put in two, three sessions every day, sometimes seven days a week for three (or) four weeks at a time.

“Putting more emphasis on the recovery and taking the days where I can relax and get my mind away from fighting and just enjoy life more. I’ve always trained so hard that I didn’t have an outside life.”

Who do you think Brown should face next?