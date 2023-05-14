Off the back of his spectacular one-punch knockout win over Court McGee last night in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Fight NIght Charlotte, veteran welterweight contender, Matt Brown has offered to fight former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – in a bid to set himself apart as the most prolific knockout artist in Octagon history.

Brown, 42, featured in the featured preliminary bout of UFC on ABC 4 last night against fellow welterweight division veteran, McGee, creating some separation in the final minute of the opening, before lining up a straight right counter, dropping and finishing the former with a stunning opening frame KO.

With the victory, Brown joined heavyweight knockout ace, Derrick Lewis as the tied most prolific knockout artist in the history of the organization, with both landing 13 separate finishes with strikes.

In response to Brown’s impressive feat, former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor vowed to himself snatch the all-time knockout record before his time in the sport is over.

“Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13 KO’s,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Him and ‘The Beast’ Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.”

Matt Brown offers to fight Conor McGregor in bid to land UFC knockout record

Vowing to return to the Octagon in a bid to land another, record-setting knockout victory in the future, perennial contender, Brown offered to fight McGregor in a bid to enter the history books himself.

“I’ll fight you for it,” Matt Brown tweeted at Conor McGregor.

A former top-contender at the welterweight limit, Brown has landed Octagon victories over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Mike Swick, Erick Silva, Tim Means, and former lightweight title challenger, Diego Sanchez during his tenure with the UFC.