Perennial UFC welterweight contender, Matt Brown is back in the winner’s enclosure in a big way this evening at UFC Charlotte — rounding out the preliminary card with a stunning opening round knockout win over fellow veteran, Cout McGee.

Featuring against his fellow veteran conteder, Brown managed to close out the preliminary card in their featured bout, stopping the former with a picture-perfect straight right counter, sending him to the canvas with a thud in a spectacular walk-off first round KO victory for the Ohio fan-favorite.

Brown, who holds career wins over Stephen Thompson, Mike Swick, Erick Silva, Tim Means, Diego Sanchez, and Dhiego Lima, adds McGee to his impressive résumé with this evening’s UFC on ABC 4 card, lodging his stunning sixteenth career stoppage via knockout.

Below, catch the highlights from Matt Brown’s stunning KO win over Court McGee