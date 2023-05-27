Recently calling for a fight with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor in his pursuit of the overall promotional knockout record, veteran welterweight contender, Matt Brown has referred to the Dubliner as a “bum” – accusing him of drug use to boot.

Brown, who most recently featured at UFC on ABC 4 earlier this month, managed to tie heavyweight veteran, Derrick Lewis as the most prolific knockout artist in the entire history of the promotion, landing a stunning walk-off KO win against Cout McGee.

Noting his intentions to return to the Octagon in search of an outlying knockout to separate him from the chasing pack, Brown’s victory appeared to catch the attention of ex-two-weight champion, McGregor – with the Dubliner claiming he would set the record himself before calling time on his own professional career

Offering to fight the 34-year-old in search of the record, Brown’s call out of McGregor was labelled as “woeful” – with the Crumlin striker quickly turning down the proposed matchup.

Matt Brown claims nowadays, Conor McGregor is simply a “nobody”

Receiving the wrath of the fan-favorite KO artist, Brown, McGregor was labelled a “bum” by the Ohio native, who questioned apparent alcohol and drug abuse from the Dublin striker.

“With Conor (McGregor), I just want the red panty night right?” Matt Brown said on the Believe You Me podcast. “I mean, he’s a nobody, to be honest – in my opinion. I mean, he was amazing and I give him all the props for everything he did. At this point, he’s a bum. Conor, like he lost, what, four of his last five [fights], right? And he hasn’t f*cking done nothing.”

“Like, everything you see [now] is him drinking or getting coked up or, you know, he’s juiced out of his mind,” Matt Brown explained. “That’s a f*cking bum life to me. All that money don’t make you ‘not’ a bum.”