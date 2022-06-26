With the most high-profile victory of his UFC tenure to date, and arguably of his professional career so far, former two-weight KSW champion, Mateusz Gamrot knocks back Armenian contender, Arman Tsarukyan — outlasting his fellow European talent for a unanimous decision (48-47, 49-47, 48-47) victory to round out UFC Vegas 57.

Showing his steel and grit in the early exchanges with Tsarukyan, Polish standout, Gamrot showed his own in the many and often grappling scrambles against the former, switching position on cue over the course of five rounds, as well as finding his own rhythm the longer the fight went on.

Adding Tsarukyan to an ever-developing list of names on his UFC hitlist, Gamrot now holds Octagon successes against the trio of Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, Diego Ferreira.

Below, catch the highlights from Mateusz Gamrot’s impressive victory against Arman Tsarukyan

This didn't result in a takedown for Gamrot 🤯 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/htLSpY4qSI — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2022

Buckle up – it is time for the main event rounds 🤩 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/Ll0gEk2VtW — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2022

We're headed to the fifth & FINAL round – how'd you score those first four? 🧐 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/a0aSjr13uY — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2022