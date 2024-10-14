Jorge Masvidal rips UFC rival Conor McGregor, claims ‘He can’t do enough cocaine’ to fight

Former two-time welterweight championship chaser, Jorge Masvidal has teased a return to the UFC in recent weeks, however, he doubts it comes against arch-rival, Conor McGregor — whom he claims can’t do “enough cocaine” to amp himself up to fight against him.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, minted himself as the inaugural symbolic BMF champion back in 2019 with a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over common-foe, Nate Diaz.

And departing the organization in April of last year, Masvidal slumped to a fourth consecutive loss, in the form of a unanimous decision defeat to fellow former welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns in his native Miami.

Earlier this summer, the Floridian headlined a boxing card against Stockton native, Diaz in California, dropping a controversial majority decision loss to his two-fight rival in his sophomore outing in the squared circle.

Jorge Masvidal again rips UFC enemy Conor McGregor

And welcoming the chance to fight in the UFC next year once more — particularly if they return to his native Miami as soon as April, American Top Team staple, Masvidal claimed Conor McGregor is still avoiding a grudge fight with him.

“Conor (McGregor), under no circumstances, is fighting me,” Jorge Masvdial told MMA Fighting. “He’s backed out of fighting (Michael) Chandler — poor little Chandler. I don’t know how many times he let that dude eat dust. Imagine me?”

That guy is never fighting me,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “He can’t do enough cocaine to f*cking get [amped] up to fight me.”

And despite Masvidal’s idea that Conor McGregor will never compete in combat sports again, over the course of the weekend, the former two-weight champion revealed plans to fight as soon as February 1. in Saudi Arabia, making a return to the UFC in a showdown with surging lightweight striker, Dan Hooker.