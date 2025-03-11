Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC fight between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze is set to take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This bout is a rematch of their first encounter at UFC 286 in March 2023, where Vettori won by unanimous decision.

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze – Odds

The betting odds for the Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze rematch have been relatively stable, with Vettori generally favored. As of recent updates, Vettori is listed at around -140 to -148, while Dolidze is the underdog at +120 to +124. These odds suggest that Vettori is considered the likely winner, though not by a wide margin. Over time, the odds have slightly moved in Vettori's favor, reflecting his experience in five-round fights and his previous win over Dolidze.

The betting community seems divided on the necessity of this rematch, with some arguing that the first fight was not particularly memorable. Despite this, Dolidze has shown improvement in recent fights, and his well-rounded skills could pose a challenge to Vettori. Overall, while Vettori is favored, Dolidze’s aggressive style and potential for a knockout make him a viable underdog pick for those looking for a higher payout.

Their first fight took place at UFC 286 in March 2023, where Marvin Vettori won by unanimous decision. The bout was a close and intense striking battle, with Vettori focusing on leg kicks throughout the fight. Despite Dolidze’s aggressive flurries, Vettori managed to circle away and reset, ultimately securing the win with his consistent striking and grappling control. This rematch offers Dolidze a chance to prove his improvement since their first encounter, especially after recent victories over notable opponents like Kevin Holland and Anthony Smith

Roman Dolidze, from Georgia, has a diverse background in sports. Initially a professional soccer player, he later shifted to grappling and MMA. Dolidze is an accomplished grappler, having won titles in ADCC and FILA grappling competitions. His MMA style is exciting and aggressive, with more than 80% of his fights ending in stoppages. Dolidze is skilled in using leg locks and submissions, making him a formidable opponent on the ground.

Marvin Vettori, an Italian mixed martial artist, began his journey in martial arts at a young age. He started with kickboxing and later transitioned to MMA, inspired by fighters like Fedor Emelianenko. Vettori’s fighting style is well-rounded, combining effective striking with a strong grappling foundation. He holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is known for his ability to land heavy punches and kicks, as well as his endurance, which allows him to maintain a high pace throughout fights.

This rematch is crucial for both fighters as a win could significantly boost their chances of competing for the UFC middleweight title