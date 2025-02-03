Michael Chandler eyes ‘Fun’ fight with Paddy Pimblett in UFC return: ‘He’s one of the good guys’

Former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler has welcomed the chance to take on surging Liverpool grappler, Paddy Pimblett in his return to the UFC later this year — describing a pairing with the ex-Cage Warriors star as a “fun” clash.

Chandler, a former vacant title challenger under the umbrella of the promotion, retains the number seven rank at the lightweight limit, having most recently co-headlined UFC 309 back in November at Madison Square Garden.

Suffering a second career loss to former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, ex-Bellator MMA champion, Chandler dropped a unanimous decision loss to the Brazilian over the course of five rounds.

Michael Chandler open to “fun” clash with Paddy Pimblett next

And claiming prior to the pairing that a victory over Oliveira would see him jump the cue and fight lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev next, Chandler has now identified a clash with streaking Liverpool grappler, Pimblett in his return to action later this annum.

“As of November 15, the path was beat Charles Oliveira, become number one contender,” Michael Chandler said during an interview with MMA Junkie. “If Islam [Makhachev] is ready, I’ll fight him. If he’s not, maybe Conor [McGregor’s] still around.”

“If he’s not, [then I’d fight] Max Holloway for the BMF belt,” Michael Chandler explained. “Obviously, I squandered all of that by losing the last fight.” What’s a big fight? What’s a fun fight? What’s a fight that’s going to get the juices flowing? “Arman [Tsarukyan’s] a possibility… People have thrown out Paddy Pimblett. Paddy Pimblett a fun fight. You know, I think comparatively, the guys I have fought, the murderer’s row I have fought since coming into the UFC, I welcome that fight. It’s a big fight, it’s a fun fight. I’m a fan of Paddy, I like the way he does things. I like his brand. He’s one of the good ones in the sport.”