Report – Marvin Vettori set to fight Roman Dolidze in main event rematch at UFC Vegas 104

Former middleweight title challenger, Marvin Vettori is set to make his return to action at UFC Vegas 104, taking on former-foe, Roman Dolidze in a headliner on March 15. from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vettori, who retains the number seven ranked middleweight challenger, has been sidelined since he took on fellow ex-title chaser, Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75 two years ago, dropping a unanimous decision loss.

As for Dolidze, the Georgian contender most recently featured against recent feature, Kevin Holland at UFC 307 last October, turning in an impressive first round corner stoppage TKO win over the Riverside striker.

Marvin Vettori set for comeback in UFC Vegas 104 rematch with Roman Dolidze

News of Marvin’ Vettori’s two-year hiatus-snapping return against former opponent, Roman Dolidze was first reported by @MagicM_MMABets on social media platform, X this evening.

Vettori vs Dolidze 2



March 15th, main event



Per sources. — MagicM (@MagicM_MMABets) January 24, 2025

First meeting in a UFC 286 showdown in London, Marvin Vettori would score a unanimous decision loss to Dolidze over the course of three rounds — in a judging decision which garnered much debate on social media.

Fighting for Octagon gold back in 2021 against then-champion, Israel Adesanya in the pair’s rematch in Arizona, Italian contender, Marvin Vettori suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the City Kickboxing striker.

During his lengthy Octagon run, Trento native, Vettori has mustered up notable wins over names including Paulo Costa, common-foe, Holland, as well as Jack Hermansson, and Cezar Ferreira — to go with his win over Dolidze in the UK.

Boasting the number ten rank at the middleweight limit following his second straight win against the above-mentioned, Holland, Dolidze had previously landed a unanimous decision success against former light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith.

During his tenure with the organization, Batumi-born contender, Dolidze has also bested the likes of Kyle Daukaus, Phil Hawes, and the previously mentioned, Hermansson.