Conor McGregor stokes flames on Khabib Nurmagomedov feud over arranged marriage to relative

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more fanned the flames on his long-standing rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, this time pointing fun at the Russian’s arranged marriage to a relative, sarcastically describing the practise as “perfectly normal behavior.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder during his tenure with the promotion, was the subject of much criticizm on social media this week, after his verbal onslaught against compatriot and former training partner, Paul Hughes.

Furthermore, overnight, the Crumlin striker used the N-word numerous times during a viral post aimed at Nurmagomedov, as well as his wife and children in a piece which has now been deleted from his social media pages.

“15 minutes, I done Aldo 15 seconds,” Conor McGregor wrote on his official X account. Show yo wife n*gga. Show yo kids n*gga.

“Cousin f*ckin motherf*ckin hidin motherf*cker. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition. Are they competing or what are you saying Ireland vs Dagestan? Where’s your offspring? We cant wait to see them. The best of Dagestan offspring? Dagestan, what do we think? Is this true?

“Who’s next [because] fatso with the coach whistle won’t fight. Who the f*ck designated this fat b*tch as master father? Certainly not his own father, Abdulmanap. And they all know it in Dagestan. Dagestan [thinks] you are p*ssy lips for retiring. Real Dagestan is forever. You are laughed at behind your back in Dagestan. Lazy you are, they say. Fight me and make a $100 million and give it to the entire village of Dagestan! But you won’t, why? Fat lazy scared bitch. Lazy fasto.”

Conor McGregor stokes flames on rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov again

And this evening, McGregor continued his heated tirade against the Dagestani grappler — whom he was submitted by in their 2018 grudge fight for the lightweight title, this time mocking arranged marriages.

“Perfectly normal behavior. An arranged marriage to your cousin by your parent for breeding of children,” Conor McGregor posted in relation to Khabib Nurmagomedov on his X account. ““What’s up cuz” they say to each other when they greet hahaha.”