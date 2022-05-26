UFC middleweight contender, Marvin Vettori has his reservations regarding Jared Cannoniner’s ability to spring an upset against defeat soon to be common-foe, champion, Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 – but will keep a firm eye on proceedings, targeting his own title shot with a potential September return.

Vettori, the current #3 ranked middleweight contender, managed to return from a second career loss to Adesanya back in June, with an impressive unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa in an impromptu light heavyweight main event in November of last year.

Initially booked to fight former champion, Robert Whittaker in a high-stakes matchup at UFC 275 on June 11. in Singapore, the pairing was officially shelved after Whittaker suffered an undisclosed injury during fight camp, ruling him from the bout.

Whilst not officially confirmed by the organization, both Vettori and Whittaker appear to have verbally agreed to a UFC Fight Night Paris showdown at the Accor Arena on September 3. – ahead of the organization’s first outing in France.

Marvin Vettori doubts Jared Cannonier can spring an upset against Israel Adesanya in July

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming July 2. International Fight Week middleweight title outing between Adesanya and the #2 rated, Cannonier, Vettori has doubts the Texan can offer something new to Adesanya in his bid to land an upset title triumph.

“I don’t think there’s much he can do, to be honest, I don’t see (Jared) Cannonier winning that fight, to be honest,” Marvin Vettori told The Schmo during a recent interview. “But, again, he’s been around for a while, he got his shot, let’s see if he can make the most out of it.”

“In reality, if he (Cannonier) wins, I’m definitely next after I beat (Robert) Whittaker so,” Marvin Vettori explained. “I don’t even care, to be honest, I don’t even care. I’ve been around for a while. I believe I’m the best – even the rankings say, if I’m not the best, I’m right there. I’m gonna get my shot sooner or later, and that’s all I care for.”

Earning his premier title outing under the promotion’s banner, Cannonier stopped division staple, Derek Brunson with a flurry of brutal second round ground elbows at UFC 271 back in February – landing his second straight victory.