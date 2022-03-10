Two top ten ranked bantamweights in Rob Font and Marlon Vera have been scheduled for five rounds to headline the UFC’s fight night card on April 30th.

Marlon Vera currently sits eighth in the bantamweight division. ‘Chito’ will be heading into the bout on a two-fight win streak having beaten Davey Grant in their rematch earlier in 2021. Vera topped off the year by delivering a stunning front-kick to TKO Frankie Edgar in their matchup at UFC 268.

During his time with the promotion, Vera has also collected victories over the likes of Sean O’Malley, Brad Pickett and Brian Kelleher.

‘Chito’ has been in the UFC since 2014 holds a 12-6 record for his time with the promotion.

Rob Font’s UFC Tenure

Rob Font will be looking to bounce back following his five-round main event loss at the hands of Jose Aldo. Prior to this loss Font was beginning to build quite the resume with decision victories over Sergio Pettis and Ricky Simon. Font would then go on stop Marlon Moraes via TKO before besting Cody Garbrandt over five rounds.

Before joining the UFC Font claimed the title in the CES as their bantamweight champion. Since then Font has acquired wins over the likes of Thomas Almeida, Douglas Silva De Andrade, and Matt Schnell and has gone 9-4 in the octagon since joining the UFC.

The remainder of the card sees the likes of Justin Tafa take on Jake Collier. Gerald Meerschaert will return to action for the first time in 2022 when he takes on Krzysztof Jotko. Meerschaert had a superb 2021 winning all three of his matchups via submission.

UFC Fight Night Card:

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Daniel da Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy

Yohan Lainesse vs. Gabe Green

Jessica Penne vs. Luana Pinheiro

Jared Gordon vs. Rafael Alves

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Jake Collier vs. Justin Tafa

Who do you see winning Rob Font on Marlon Vera?

