Marlon Vera calls out ex-Champion Petr Yan following UFC San Antonio loss: ‘It’s about time’

Off the back of his winning streak-snapping loss to the surging, Cory Sandhagen at UFC San Antonio over the weekend, Marlon Vera has offered to make his Octagon return against former undisputed bantamweight best, Petr Yan.

Vera, who entered Saturday’s headliner with the aforenoted, Sandhagen as the current #3 ranked bantamweight contender, saw his impressive winning spree halted in a split decision loss.

Prior to his judging defeat to Sandhagen in Texas, Ecuador native, Marlon Vera had stopped former two-time bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz with a blistering fourth round high kick KO in August of last year in the main event slot of UFC San Diego.

Marlon Vera calls out bantamweight rival, Petr Yan next

Forced back to the drawing board following his rather one-sided decision loss to Sandhagen, Vera has called for a fight with Dudinka native, Yan next – with the duo on a definite collision course for the last 18 months.

“(Petr) Yan it’s about time,” Marlon Vera tweeted.

Most recently himself headlining UFC Las Vegas earlier this month, Dudinka striker, Yan suffered a dominant decision loss to Georgian wrestling ace, Merab Dvalishvili.

The defeat came as his third consecutively, following a title unification loss to Aljamain Sterling in the pair’s rematch, before a close, debated decision defeat to Sean O’Malley on ‘Fight Island’ in October of last year.

Himself calling his shot following an impressive victory over Vera, Sandhagen, a former interim bantamweight title challenger offered to meet with the #1 rated, Dvalishvili in a title-eliminator at bantamweight.

Seeing his impressive run if four consecutive victories halted by Sandhagen, Vera had taken a decision win over both Davey Grant and Rob Font – in between vicious high kick knockouts of former lightweight best, Frankie Edgar, and the abovenoted, Cruz back in August of last year.

Himself earning undisputed Octagon gold in 2020 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yan bested common-opponent, Jose Aldo with a fifth round TKO courtesy of ground strikes.