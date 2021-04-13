Markus Perez expects Ben Askren to knock Jake Paul out. That’s despite sparring with the latter.

Askren makes his professional boxing debut when he takes on the popular YouTuber in a Triller headliner taking place this weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Most observers in the combat sports world believe it will be an easy win for Paul given Askren’s age and lack of striking ability. The same goes for UFC fighters who have sparred with Paul such as Jorge Masvidal and Mike Perry.

However, one former UFC fighter who sparred with Paul in Perez had a different viewpoint. The Brazilian revealed he was offered $300 to spar with Paul and he wasn’t that impressed with what he saw.

“He started the sparring going hard, and I hit him with a jab in the end of the first round and his nose started to bleed,” Perez told AgFight (via Sherdog). “From that point on we started to fight. I called for him to beat me up and he was afraid, just circling and staying out of my range. Of course, he is able to box and has a good cross, but he is clearly not a fighter — just an adventurous (type).

“Askren is a real fighter. He will close the distance and beat him up around the body and liver, just like I did. A fight is always a fight, anything can happen, but I believe he will knock Paul out around the second or third round.”

Based on these comments, is it fair to say Perez and Paul didn’t leave things off on the best of terms?

“They just gave me $150,” Perez added. “But in that regard, I have to support their attitude. I also wouldn’t pay $300 for someone who kicked my ass, the way I did with him.”

What do you make of Perez’s comments?