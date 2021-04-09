When Jake Paul and Ben Askren meet in the ring a week from tomorrow, Paul plans on ending the match in a rather violent and bloody way. Paul went to the extreme lengths of even mentioning that Askren’s family should not plan to watch.

“You think this is a f*****g game, you think is a fun payday, you think this is a way to get clout and you might be right,” Paul said in a video to Ben Askren on Logan Paul’s podcast. “I promise April 17 will be the worst day of your f*****g life. Just as I asked Nate Robinson’s kids not to watch the fight, I will ask your kids to do the same. So, Ben Askren’s kids, wife, please don’t watch this because your dad will be bloodied, unconscious on the f*****g canvas (on) April 17. I don’t want you to see that.

“I mean, you already saw him get knocked out in five seconds by Masvidal,” Paul continued. “Your kids are probably going to school getting made fun of because their dad got knocked out in five seconds. Then, he’s going to get knocked out by Jake Paul. So, please leave them out of this.

“You f****d up, Ben by taking this fight. April 17, I promised my team, my family, my brother who is there right next to you right now, I promise to make you go down as history as the world’s worst UFC fighter. You are dumb as f**k, bro,” Paul said. “April 17 I will show the world how big of a bitch you are. I will make you my bitch. I f*****g promise that.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

While one could make the argument Paul has gone a little far with his trash talk, there is no doubt there has been a significant build up and should sell a good amount of PPVS on April 17th.

Do you think Jake Paul has taken his comments too far by including Askren’s family? Who wins Next Saturday?