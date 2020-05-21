EXCLUSIVE | Mark Hunt Planning Boxing & MMA Fights Before Ending His Career

Spread the word!













Heavyweight knockout artist Mark Hunt has revealed he is planning to fight in boxing and MMA before calling it a career. The 46-year-old hasn’t fought since 2018 and is currently riding a three-fight losing streak. Hunt is also entrenched in a bitter legal battle with his former employers UFC which has eaten into the last few years of his career in fighting.

Speaking exclusively to LowKickMMA, Hunt revealed he is hoping to get back to fighting later this year in both boxing and MMA before hanging them up, he said.

“Yeah, we are looking at September – we’ll see what happens I’ve got a couple of things in the pipeline. I’m looking forward to ending my career. Like I’ve said I’ve been pretty bitter, not bitter but sour with the ending of my career with UFC and how things have turned out.”

“I’m just going to do a couple of boxing fights then look at doing some MMA to finish my career off (and) make some money. I’ve still got some lawsuits to pay for but, yeah, end my career happy. On a note where it’s under my terms, not some slave-driving company forcing you to fight.”

Despite having had a lengthy spell on the sidelines Hunt insists he’s still all in on fighting and he still believes he is capable of beating the worlds best fighters.

“I’m still in the battle. I’m still fighting as always, never give up as always, and especially when you get into this sort of business you’re all in or all out. You can’t sit halfway on the high way because you’ll get run over”

“The way I feel at the moment I still feel like I can beat some of the best fighters in the word. I still feel like I’m one of the best fighters in the world.”

Do you think Mark Hunt is still capable of beating the worlds best fighters?