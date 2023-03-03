Jon Jones regretful to miss out on UFC fight with Brock Lesnar: ‘It would have been massive’

Ahead of his Octagon comeback this weekend at UFC 285, former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has admitted that he wishes he had the opportunity to share the cage with former undisputed heavyweight titleholder, Brock Lesnar – claiming the bout would have had astronomical financial implications for their careers.

Slated to make his first walk in over three years this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jones headlines UFC 285 against former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, with the duo competing for a heavyweight crown vacated by Batié knockout artist, Francis Ngannou.

Last time out for Jones, the Endicott native secured his final defense of the light heavyweight crown, securing a unanimous decision triumph over Dominick Reyes in close fashion in February 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Jon Jones admits he regrets not landing a fight with Brock Lesnar

In the immediate aftermath of his eventual official ‘No Contest’ with former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier back in 2017, Jones called out former undisputed heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar, however, the bout ultimately failed to come to fruition. And according to Jones, the failed pairing between the two pay-per-view stars has left him with regret.

“I think fighting Brock Lesnar would have been really cool,” Jon Jones told Sporting News ahead of UFC 285. “Brock isn’t the most technical guy, but he has a massive fan base, he’s a lot bigger than me, and it would have been one of those really cool David and Goliath kind of situations.”



“It would have been really cool for cross-sport promoting, and I think we both would have done great things for our family and for out team,” Jon Jones explained. “Financially, that would have been massive.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Last competing on the main card of UFC 200 back in 2016, former heavyweight champion, Lesnar fought Mark Hunt in an eventual official ‘No Contest’ in his Octagon comeback, after his initial unanimous decision win was overturned after Lesnar tested positive for the banned substance, clomiphene.