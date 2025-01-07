"Mark Coleman vs. Fight Circus CEO: The Wild Wheelchair Boxing Match You Have to See to Believe"

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman took on Fight Circus CEO Jon Nutt in a wheelchair boxing match that had fans alternately laughing and shaking their heads. It is what can only be described as a spectacle that perfectly shows the chaos of Fight Circus.

Mark Coleman Wheelchair Boxing in Fight Circus

The highly unconventional bout, held as part of Fight Circus’ most delinquent over-the-top event in Thailand, saw MMA legend ‘The Hammer’ Mark Coleman paired with his cornerman and pusher, former UFC welterweight Matt Brown. Meanwhile, Nutt was backed by Todd Duffee, a former UFC heavyweight with a penchant for theatrics.

The rules were simple yet absurd: wheelchair boxing. The fighters were strapped into wheelchairs and wheeled around the ring by their cornermen, swinging wildly at each other as their pushers navigated the chaos. To no surprise, Coleman went full power a few times.

For Mark Coleman, who claimed titles in both UFC and Pride, this match marked yet another chapter in a storied career that has spanned decades. But this time, it wasn’t about glory, it was about sheer entertainment. Matt Brown is known for his aggression inside the cage and applied those same instincts to pushing Coleman’s wheelchair, darting around the ring like a human battering ram. Todd Duffee was a little more cautious with his aggression while pushing Jon Nutt.

Mark Coleman swung with gusto, connecting on a few wild shots that had the crowd roaring. Nutt struggled to survive the onslaught from the heavyweight.

Fight Circus is known for its offbeat fight formats like tag-team matches and mixed-gender bouts, once again delivered on its promise to blur the lines between combat sports and pure entertainment. With matches like this, it’s no surprise the promotion has cultivated a major following.