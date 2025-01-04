Blobtang vs. CEO: Muay Thai Monster Crushes Fight Circus Boss in Wild Showdown

The heavyweight Muay Thai striker Blobtang took on the Fight Circus CEO Jon Nutt in quite an epic showdown. The Muay Thai fight, though, was interrupted by a masked assailant and then Blobtang had to fight two men.

Blobtang vs. Fight Circus CEO

Blobtang has built a reputation as one of the most interesting figures in combat sports. Weighing in at an estimated 170 kg (375 lbs), Blobtang defies expectations with surprising agility and stamina for his size. His thunderous kicks, often described as powerful enough to “bring down banana trees,” and his skillful use of knees in the clinch, have earned him both admiration and viral fame.

Blobtang’s rise has been fueled by his performances in Fight Circus, an unconventional promotion known for staging unique and often outrageous matchups. From blindfolded Muay Thai bouts to multi-fighter challenges, Blobtang, or Blobzilla, has embraced the unpredictable nature of the promotion, garnering a significant following on social media.

Jon Nutt, the mastermind behind Fight Circus, is no stranger to stepping into the ring himself. Known for participating in quirky bouts like 2-vs-1 matches, Nutt’s willingness to engage in the chaos of his own creation has been a hallmark of the promotion. However, facing Blobtang presented an entirely new level of challenge.

Andrew Whitelaw, the announcer, and the stadium audience were stunned to see Jon Nutt take on Blobtang. Watch the entire fight below: