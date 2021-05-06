For years fighters would serve lengthy suspensions with Florida if they tested positive for marijuana use. Now, Florida may be one of the most lenient states as they move away from their zero-tolerance marijuana policy.

This week, the Florida State Athletic Commission voted to remove marijuana from the list of banned substances it monitors, commission spokesperson Patrick Fargason confirmed. The move comes after reviewing a report from the Association of Boxing Commissions stating marijuana is not a performance-enhancing substance. (H/T MMAFighting.com)

“The Committee further states that THC is not a performance enhancing drug. It is a performance suppressor and athletes who test positive for THC should not be punished in the same manner as an athlete that tests positive for performance enhancing drugs,” the recommendation states.

Instead of suspensions, the ABC recommends a $100 fine for the first positive marijuana test and a $100 fine and cost of the test for the second infraction. From there, commissions should use discretion to determine the penalty for a third positive. Further, the ABC doesn’t support or recommend overturning fight results due to a positive marijuana test. The Association of Boxing Commissions (Florida is a member) maintains a list of recommendations and guidelines for member commissions but doesn’t have any authority over them.

The UFC previously warned fighters about Florida’s strict marijuana policy leading up to fights in the state. However, they are now praising the state’s commission for the change. The promotion’s senior VP of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitzky, took to Twitter to support the change.

Right move by FL Commission. They took a close look at the science behind THC excretion and saw it has little to no correlation to being impaired. Hopefully other commissions will follow FL’s lead and the recommendation of ABC Medical Committee. https://t.co/TKneEfN9Rt — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) May 4, 2021

Florida is now one of the most progressive states on the marijuana policy in fighting. The state is also positioning itself as a top location for events. With updated substance rules and more relaxed Covid regulations, we will likely see Florida host more events for the remainder of the pandemic.

Do you think all commissions should remove marijuana from their banned substance lists?