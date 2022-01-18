UFC veteran Marcus Davis claims he still hasn’t been paid for his first-round finish victory that came late last year.

Davis made his return to MMA at Premiere FC 32 after seven years away from the sport. Although he was well past his physical prime at the age of 48. ‘The Irish Hand Grenade’ looked fantastic coming off the long hiatus as he defeated Steven Spengel with a submission in round one.

However, since the bout, Davis says he has been greatly mistreated by the promotion and that he still has not been given his purse for the victory. He also says that he was ghosted by the promotion for 25 days and when he reached out to inform them he would be taking the news public, he was threatened with legal action.

Davis claims that he was told the reason he didn’t receive the money was that the bank had frozen the account due to one of the investors having ties to terrorism. Despite being informed to not go public, Davis shared the details of his mistreatment on Facebook but the thread has since been deleted.

Marcus Davis revealed he hasn’t been paid for his fight on Nov 19.



Claims the promotion’s CEO threatened legal actions if he went public.



Then he says the promotion told him the real reason was because the fed froze their account after an investor had ties to terrorism.



Wild! pic.twitter.com/v2zHwcxFdO — Alan Murphy 🌐 (@AlanMurphyMMA) January 14, 2022

Marcus Davis Has Been In MMA For Nearly Three Decades

Davis made his pro-MMA debut all the way back in 1993 and was a member of the UFC from 2006-2010, he earned wins over names like Paul Kelly and even squared off with Nate Diaz at UFC 118.

Premiere FC has still yet to comment on the allegations made by Davis and it remains to be seen whether or not Davis will receive the money he is owed for the victory.

What do you think of the accusations made by Marcus Davis?

