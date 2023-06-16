Former boxing world champion, Manny Pacquiao, is set to coach Philipines based influencer Vladimir Grand.

The infection of influencer boxings seems to be continuing to spread inside the combat sports world, and in yet another bizarre twist Pacquiao will now supposedly train a Tik Tok star from the ground up. Grand, who boasts nearly 2 million Instagram followers and 17 million on Tik Tok, posted an announcement to his social media alongside the former eight-division world champion.

“Hi everyone, this is Manny Pacquiao I have big news for you,” Pacquiao said. “For the first time in boxing history, I decided to get my first and only student whom I will personally train from zero and who will become a great boxer – Vladamir Grand.”

I still cannot believe this is happening,” Grand followed up. “I am just blown away by this news Manny. This is a huge honor and privilege to have you as my coach, to have you as my mentor, manger.

“I know this is going to be a long and exciting journey, for me, for us, for all of you guys,” Grand continued.

It is unclear why Pacquiao has decided to train Grand, originally from Ukraine, but it does seem that ‘PacMan’ has missed the sport since his retirement.

Will Manny Pacquiao to fight again?

Pacquiao retired from professional boxing following his August 2021 loss at the hands of Cuban pugilist, Yordenis Ugas. However he did have an exhibition contest against Korean YouTuber, DK Yoo in December of last year.

The 44-year-old fought professionally for over 25 years and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever. Like many boxers, Pacquiao has clearly found it hard to walk away from the sport and while there have been rumours of a potential Conor Benn showdown, Pacquiao is slated to take part in another exhibition contest this year.

